Saying ‘no’ to cake and champagne

Resolutions against cutting cakes, uncorking champagne bottles at Kodava weddings in Ponnampet and Virajpet

(Laiqh A Khan)

MYSURU:

The Kodava Samajas of Ponnampet and Virajpet in Kodagu district have adopted resolutions against the practice of cutting cakes and uncorking champagne bottles at Kodava weddings.

Soon after the Ponnampet Kodava Samaj adopted a resolution recently banning the “non-Kodava” customs, Virajpet Kodava Samaj followed suit.

Speaking to The Hindu, President of Ponnampet Kodava Samaj C. Rajiv Bopaiah said the decision was aimed at protecting the Kodava culture, which is distinct and unique.

The ban will be implemented in the Kodava Samaj community hall in Ponnampet where Kodava weddings are held. Though weddings of non-Kodava communities are rarely held at the venue, the ban does not apply to non-Kodava weddings on the premises.

Mr. Bopaiah said the Samaj has also given a call against bridegrooms sporting a beard and womenfolk letting their hair loose when ascending the stage at Kodava weddings to bless newly married couples. “We have not banned it, but we have sought to create an awareness against these inauspicious practices”, he said.

“Similarly, lighting candles is considered auspicious and not blowing them”, he said while adding that the resolution was adopted at the 34th general body of the Ponnampet Kodava Samaj recently, where the Kodava customs and practices were discussed.

Meanwhile, the Virajpet Kodava Samaj, which held its general body meeting on Sunday, too passed similar resolutions against the practices.

However, Bengaluru-based writer and freelance journalist P.T. Bopanna Palanganda has taken exception to the resolutions. Pointing out that societies evolve with passage of time, he said people are exposed to different cultures and they cannot afford to be ‘dogmatic’ in a global world.

“Ours is a very progressive community comprising highly educated and qualified people, who are exposed to other cultures in a global world. We cannot be very dogmatic. What applied a few decades ago cannot be enforced now”, he said while adding that their customs had not been codified, but passed orally, giving sufficient room to adopt new practices.

There are more than 30 Kodava Samajs out of which two have adopted the resolution.

The Kodava Samaj in Mysuru has not taken any such decision. “We have not yet discussed the issue”, said M. Belliappa, who heads the Mysuru Kodava Samaj. The resolutions adopted by the two bodies were only advisory in nature so that the customs and practices of the community are protected, he said.