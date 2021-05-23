Saxophone artiste Machendranath Pandeshwar passes away

MANGALURU

23 May 2021 20:19 IST

Senior saxophone artiste Machendranath Pandeshwar (66) passed away in the city on Sunday.

Machendranath Pandeshwar was infected with COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment for the last few days at a private hospital in Deralakatte. He died in the afternoon.

His wife, who had also contracted COVID-19 infection, died three days ago.

Machendranath Pandeshwar and Kadri Gopalnath, who passed away in 2019, made saxophone popular in this region. He gave a lot of concerts across the country and abroad. He regularly played the saxophone at the Mangaladevi Temple here during the puja in the morning, afternoon and evening hours, for over 25 years. He was holding saxophone classes in a room adjoining the temple.

He was awarded the District Rajyotsava Award. His daughter Sindhu Bhairavi is a well-known saxophone artiste.