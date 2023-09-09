HamberMenu
Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh memorial library opened in Kalaburagi

September 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh memorial library opening in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Participants at the Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh memorial library opening in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) opened the Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh Memorial Library on the first floor of Mohammad Hassan Khan Bhavan at Hamalwadi in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Senior communist leader and CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu inaugurated the library, which houses revolutionary and progressive literature.

“Revolutionary books are an integral part of social movements that progressively transform society from one stage to another. Books and libraries played an important role in the freedom movement also. The young generation is busy in the digital world. They are reading e-books. But those who are not yet opened to the digital world need the traditional libraries,” he said, stressing upon the importance of continuous reading for expanding the horizons of knowing the world and devising the strategies and tactics for changing it for better.

District secretary of CPI(M) K. Neela said that the library would be developed in such a way that it would be a centre for students with poor and backward backgrounds to make preparations for UPSC examinations.

Senior communist leaders K. Prakash and writer Prabhu Khanapure were present.

