Savita Samaj members to take out padayatra from Hubballi to Suvarna Soudha seeking reservation under Category 1

December 10, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Members of Savita Samaj will take out a padayatra on Monday from Hubballi to Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi under the leadership of their religious head to press for the fulfilment of their various demands, including bringing their community under Category 1 of Backward Classes.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, seer of Savita Peetha from Konchuru (Kalaburagi district), Sri Savitanandanath Swami said that they have already submitted their list of demands to the government and the Backward Classes Commission. The padayatra is being taken out to highlight the demands and exert pressure on the government to fulfil them. The padayatra will be on till December 13.

As members of the community from Hubballi Dharwad will participate in the padayatra on Monday, all barbershops in the twin cities will remain closed. And, Tuesday will be a holiday for barbershops as usual, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Savitanandanath Swami said that they have already approached the Backward Classes Commission with their plea and the commission has been considerate of their demand. They are hopeful that the commission will make suitable recommendation of reservation under Category 1 for the community which has 27 sub-castes, he said.

The seer said that there will be two stops during the padayatra which will be flagged off from Venkateshwara Swami Temple at Arvind Nagar in Hubballi.

The first stop will at Mummigatti near Dharwad and the second at Kadroli Cross in Belagavi district.

On the morning of Wednesday, the padayatra will begin from Kadroli Cross at 8 a.m. and it will be converted into a demonstration on reaching Suvarna Soudha, he said. The seer said that there are a total of 10 demands, including reservation under Category 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.