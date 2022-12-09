Saving Mysuru: MGP to brainstorm after long break necessitated by Covid-19 pandemic

December 09, 2022 05:37 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - MYSURU

After three quiet years of Covid-19 pandemic, the first monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has been convened on December 11. The newly-elected executive committee has convened the meeting at 6/1, Vivekananda Road, opposite SBI, at 4 p.m.

The main agenda of the meeting is to brainstorm how to revitalise an earlier dynamic NGO to achieve its vision of bringing back the old charm of Mysuru and how to prevent Mysuru from going the way of Bengaluru before it is too late.

MGP is a platform for citizens to get involved to promote better governance. The list of topics in which MGP has been active is a long one. Some of the prominent ones are: saving parks and ensuring the implementation of Karnataka Parks Acts, preserving lakes and removal of encroachment along Poornaiah canal, saving Chamundi Hills, greening and cleaning Mysuru, developing mini-forests, improving traffic safety to reduce accidents, prevention of food adulteration, fighting corruption, promoting the concept of ‘consumer is king’ in the private sector, and ‘citizens are masters and not servants’ in the public sector, improving water supply and sewage handling system, ensuring implementation of building by-laws, and formation of ward committees.

“MGP is expecting not only its members to attend but also prospective members to contribute to the discussion on what to prioritise and also how to revitalise MGP to play its critical role. Besides suggestions, MGP also wants citizens to get involved by taking up the responsibilities of living in a democracy. One important reason why our democratic system of governance has failed is citizens abdicating their responsibilities. Not only do we often fail to vote, even those who vote keep away from getting involved in solving civic problems,” said G. Sridhar, secretary, MGP.