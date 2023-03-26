ADVERTISEMENT

‘Save Youth and Save Nation’ athlete reaches Hubballi

March 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Rupesh Makwana from Gujarat, who has embarked on a 6,000-km run, in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National player and athletics coach Rupesh Makwana from Gujarat, who has embarked on a 6,000-km run with the theme, “Save Youth and Save Nation”, arrived in Hubballi on Saturday. He was given a warm welcome by students, NCC volunteers and staff of KLE Society’s P.C. Jabin Science College.

Rupesh Makwana has embarked on the 6,000-km run with a target to complete it 99 days and break the world record through his feat. He began his run from Gujarat from February 21.

Beginning from his home State, he plans to cover Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan. He will return to Gujarat to complete the run.

As Rupesh Makwana reached Hubballi, he was welcomed by Principal of P.C. Jabin College L.D. Horakeri with a bouquet. PU College Principal Vital R. Waghmode, Physical Education Director Prabhakaran, Director of Physical Education of KLE Technological University M.M. Kuragodi, NCC cadets and students wished him success.

The objective of his run is to create awareness on fitness and sports and to help people combat addiction and stress in life.

