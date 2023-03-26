HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Save Youth and Save Nation’ athlete reaches Hubballi

March 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Rupesh Makwana from Gujarat, who has embarked on a 6,000-km run, in Hubballi on Saturday.

Rupesh Makwana from Gujarat, who has embarked on a 6,000-km run, in Hubballi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National player and athletics coach Rupesh Makwana from Gujarat, who has embarked on a 6,000-km run with the theme, “Save Youth and Save Nation”, arrived in Hubballi on Saturday. He was given a warm welcome by students, NCC volunteers and staff of KLE Society’s P.C. Jabin Science College.

Rupesh Makwana has embarked on the 6,000-km run with a target to complete it 99 days and break the world record through his feat. He began his run from Gujarat from February 21.

Beginning from his home State, he plans to cover Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Rajasthan. He will return to Gujarat to complete the run.

As Rupesh Makwana reached Hubballi, he was welcomed by Principal of P.C. Jabin College L.D. Horakeri with a bouquet. PU College Principal Vital R. Waghmode, Physical Education Director Prabhakaran, Director of Physical Education of KLE Technological University M.M. Kuragodi, NCC cadets and students wished him success.

The objective of his run is to create awareness on fitness and sports and to help people combat addiction and stress in life.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.