ADVERTISEMENT

Save Mhadei, Save Goa members take out protest march in Goa

March 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Save Mhadei, Save Goa took out a protest march in Goa on Tuesday against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement about Karnataka taking up the Mahadayi project for implementation.

The activists, who marched to the Sinchai Bhavan in Porvorim, carried placards that Save Mhadei, Save Goa and raised slogans against Mr. Bommai.

They said that Mr. Bommai had in a public rally in Gadag district said that no power in the world can stop him from going ahead with the Mahadayi project to provide water to North Karnataka. The reported statement was made on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The whole of Goa needs to condemn the statement of Mr. Bommai that he will go to any level to divert Mhadei waters. We also condemn Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who seems to be supporting Karnataka’s stand. This is only for political purposes. It is injustice to Goa and an affront to Goans. Our cause is to save Mhadei for all and we will fight for it,” they said.

Also, they vowed to continue the protest in the coming months.

Anthony Gonsalves, Diana Tavare, Xavier Fernandes and other members of Save Mhadei, Save Goa were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US