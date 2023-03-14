Save Mhadei, Save Goa members take out protest march in Goa

March 14, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of Save Mhadei, Save Goa took out a protest march in Goa on Tuesday against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement about Karnataka taking up the Mahadayi project for implementation.

The activists, who marched to the Sinchai Bhavan in Porvorim, carried placards that Save Mhadei, Save Goa and raised slogans against Mr. Bommai.

They said that Mr. Bommai had in a public rally in Gadag district said that no power in the world can stop him from going ahead with the Mahadayi project to provide water to North Karnataka. The reported statement was made on Sunday.

“The whole of Goa needs to condemn the statement of Mr. Bommai that he will go to any level to divert Mhadei waters. We also condemn Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who seems to be supporting Karnataka’s stand. This is only for political purposes. It is injustice to Goa and an affront to Goans. Our cause is to save Mhadei for all and we will fight for it,” they said.

Also, they vowed to continue the protest in the coming months.

Anthony Gonsalves, Diana Tavare, Xavier Fernandes and other members of Save Mhadei, Save Goa were present.