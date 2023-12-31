GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Save Kunigal farm, says HDK

December 31, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JDS president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has written to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh urging him to maintain status quo of the historic Kunigal stud farm.

This comes a day after The Hindu reported on the government’s plans to turn it into a township to “decongest” Bengaluru. Mr. Kumaraswamy in his letter drew his attention to the historical value of the farm, from the period of Ganga rulers to Tipu Sultan and later the British era. He also spoke of the ecological diversity and sensitivity of the region and pointed out that the locals were against the proposal of the government. His father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had earlier written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the same demand.

