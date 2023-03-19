   ‘Save Farooqia’ demonstration held in Mysuru

March 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Muslim Social Educational and Welfare Trust held a demonstration near Fountain Circle in Mysuru on Sunday to protect the Farooqia educational institutions run by Rifa Ul Muslimeen Education Trust (RMET).

The organisers alleged gross mismanagement of RMET, which had pledged the property of the Trust in a bank in gross violation of the rules.

The organisers have urged the district administration to appoint an administrator to inquire into the matter and ‘save’ the educational institutions.

