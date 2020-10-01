‘Save Elephant Corridor’ rally today

Belagavi

01 October 2020 20:58 IST

The Forest Department has organised a bike rally from Nandagad wild life sanctuary to Muttodi in Chikkamagaluru from October 2-8 on the theme “Save Elephant Corridor”.

MLA Anjali Nimbalkar will flag off the rally in Hemmadaga near Belagavi on Friday.

A team of 35 bikers will ride through Dandeli, Sirsi, Jog Falls, Sagar, Shivamogga and Sakrebail to cover 450 km to reach Muttodi in Chikkamagaluru.

Wildlife enthusiasts and bikers from around the State will participate.

A team of youth led by Police Inspector Niranjan Patil will join the rally from Belagavi. A team of 11 bikers led by physician Mahantesh Biradar are joining from Vijayapura.

The whole idea is to create awareness about sensitive zones such as elephant corridors. A lot of people don’t know about such issues. Just as we need good roads to move about, elephants need corridors to move freely. Such corridors are spread across the State’s jungles. They need to be preserved,” Conservator of Forests B.V. Patil said.