Save Constitution from BJP’s ‘hidden agenda’: CM

March 15, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Dalits, minorities, backward classes, economically weaker sections, and women have to strive for safeguarding the Constitution from the BJP.

“The BJP’s “hidden agenda” is to amend the Constitution. If the Constitution remains unaltered, all of us will live on. But the BJP has a plan to bring changes to the Constitution and the recent statement of MP and former Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde is an indication. Though leaders like Hegde, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda were voicing the party’s views, and therefore no action was taken against Mr. Hegde over his comments,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Addressing the convention of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes of Mysuru district, in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of showing no respect to the Constitution. The BJP does not want the principles of the Constitution to be implemented. Mr. Hegde had sought 400 seats for BJP to amend the Constitution. He was not expelled from the party for his statement. This reveals the party’s “hidden agenda”, he charged.