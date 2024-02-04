‘Save Bandipur’ protest held in Mysuru

February 04, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Environmental activists organised a protest near the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Sunday to “Save Bandipur” in the light of reports over the proposed revival of a project to construct a railway line from Nilambur in Kerala to Nanjangud in Karnataka through the forests.

The activists, who had gathered under the aegis of Mysuru-based Gandhadagudi Foundation and Mysuru Memes, called upon both the Centre and State government to oppose any move to either lay a railway line or lift the ban on night traffic passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Environmentalist Saptha Girish, who spoke on the occasion, said protecting the forests should be the primary concern for the well being of the future generations. But, Kerala has been building sustained pressure for construction of the railway line through the forests and lifting the ban on night traffic.

He recalled that a similar protest held about seven years ago when a memorandum was sent to the Centre had helped stall the projects. Similar steps were needed in the wake of reports that an aerial survey had been conducted for the railway line and the demand for allowing night traffic through the forests.

Mr. Saptha Girish said the State government had opposed the Kerala government’s demand for lifting the ban on night traffic. The State Government should continue to remain firm against allowing night traffic through the forests, he said.

If the railways took up the project to lay the tracks through the forests thousands of trees will be chopped and the habitat of a large number of wild animals will be destroyed. He called upon the activists to oppose any disturbance to wildlife in Bandipur, Nagarhole, Wayanad or Madhumalai, which form part of the Niligiri Biosphere.

Already, a large number of wild animals like leopards have strayed out of the forest area, he said citing the capture of the innumerable leopards in the vicinity of Mysuru during the last one year.

Though it is claimed that the country’s forest cover is 22 per cent, in actual terms it is only 14 to 15 per cent. If forests are further destroyed, the ecological balance will be disturbed, he lamented.