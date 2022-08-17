Savarkar portrait row: Shivamogga City police register seven FIRs so far

Shivamogga Police have registered seven cases, including three with regard to the assault on youths, since the row over displaying the portraits of V.D. Savarkar began in the city on August 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Police have registered seven cases, including three with regard to the assault on youths, since the row over displaying the portraits of V.D. Savarkar began in the city on August 13.

Three youths were assaulted in different incidents reported since Saturday. The assaulted are Prem Singh, Saddam Hussain Jamkhand and another 17-year-old boy. Many BJP leaders have visited to enquire about the condition of Prem Singh, who was stabbed by a group of people near Gandhi Bazar soon after clashes broke out on Monday. The other two have been discharged from the hospital.

Three youths assaulted

Prem Singh, 20, was stabbed while returning home after closing the shop where he works as a labourer. The police have arrested four accused including Mohammed Jabi, whom the police nabbed after shooting at him on Tuesday morning.

Saddam Hussain Jamkhandi, 19, was assaulted by a group of people at Uppar Keri, while he was returning home from the metal store at Gandhi Bazar, where he worked. He told the media that a group of people stopped his two-wheeler and enquired about his name and started assaulting him. “They hit my neck and back with sharp objects. It seems they attacked me because my name is Saddam Hussain.” he said. The attackers only let him go as they noticed a police vehicle passing nearby. Saddam later reached home with the help of local people and filed a complaint.

A 17-year-old boy was assaulted on August 13, the day when the row over displaying Savarkar’s photo began. A couple of people had objected to the display of the portrait at City Centre Mall and had got it removed. Later, a group of BJP followers staged a protest, demanding the arrest of those who objected to the photo.

The victim’s uncle Zakir Hussain, who filed the complaint with Doddapete Police, told The Hindu that his nephew had been to the shopping mall to have snacks. “There was a gathering of people for a protest who asked his name. As soon as he told them his name, he was assaulted by the group. Fortunately, the police nearby rescued him and took him to the station,” he said.

Four FIRs lodged by govt officials

Besides these three cases, four more complaints have been filed by government officials. The first complaint was filed on August 13 by Pramod H.P., an official of Shivamogga City Corporation, against people who objected to the portrait of Savarkar at the mall. M.D. Sharief, a social activist, has been arrested in the case.

Following the clashes on Monday, the police registered two separate cases. Roopesh, a police official, filed a complaint against eight to 10 people who placed a hoarding of Savarkar’s photo disobeying the instruction by the police on the spot. The police had warned them against putting up the hoarding as it could disturb peace.

Ravindra Prasad, also a police official, filed a case against four unknown people, who removed the hoarding carrying Savarkar’s photo. Their act instigated the clashes that ensued

Manjunath Kuri, PSI of Vinoba Nagar, filed a complaint against Mohammed Jabi, who allegedly attempted to stab him in an attempt to escape. This reportedly forced the police official to shoot at the accused and arrest him.