Karnataka

Savarkar portrait row: Pillion riders on two-wheelers prohibited in Shivamogga

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a dispute between two groups over installing poster of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle, in Shivamogga on August 15, 2022.

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a dispute between two groups over installing poster of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle, in Shivamogga on August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shivamogga tahsildar has clamped prohibitory orders in the city until 10 p.m. on August 18 in the wake of clashes between two groups over displaying a portrait of V.D. Savarkar.

The restrictions that will be in effect during this period include prohibition on pillion riders in bikes. However, women and those aged above 40 years are exempted from this restriction.

N.J. Nagaraj, tahsildar, issued the prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of the IPC. The order prohibits assembly of five or more people, taking out procession, holding meetings, carrying lethal weapons and explosives.

Tension prevailed in Shivamogga over differences between two groups with regard to displaying a portrait of Savarkar.

Tension prevailed in Shivamogga over differences between two groups with regard to displaying a portrait of Savarkar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The movement of two-wheelers has been banned between 9 p.m. and 5.30 a.m. Commercial establishments including cinema halls should pull down shutters by 9 p.m.

Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) is in Shivamogga monitoring the situation. He told the media that the restrictions on pillion riders had been imposed as there were chances of people engaging in stone pelting and other criminal activities. “We are deploying additional forces from neighbouring districts to avoid untoward incidents,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
police
law enforcement
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Shivamogga police shot at accused
Issue about Savarkar being raised to disturb peace: Sunil Kumar
We have not forgotten Nehru, says Karnataka CM Bommai
Such a long reckoning
Four held for pulling down Tipu’s cutout
Karnataka government under fire for dropping Nehru, Tipu from list of freedom fighters
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2022 10:56:51 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/savarkar-portrait-row-pillion-riders-on-two-wheelers-prohibited-in-shivamogga/article65774059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY