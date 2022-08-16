Savarkar portrait row: Pillion riders on two-wheelers prohibited in Shivamogga

Women and those aged above 40 years are exempted

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 16, 2022 16:29 IST

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after a dispute between two groups over installing poster of Hindutva icon V.D. Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Amir Ahmad Circle, in Shivamogga on August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shivamogga tahsildar has clamped prohibitory orders in the city until 10 p.m. on August 18 in the wake of clashes between two groups over displaying a portrait of V.D. Savarkar.

The restrictions that will be in effect during this period include prohibition on pillion riders in bikes. However, women and those aged above 40 years are exempted from this restriction.

N.J. Nagaraj, tahsildar, issued the prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of the IPC. The order prohibits assembly of five or more people, taking out procession, holding meetings, carrying lethal weapons and explosives.

Tension prevailed in Shivamogga over differences between two groups with regard to displaying a portrait of Savarkar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The movement of two-wheelers has been banned between 9 p.m. and 5.30 a.m. Commercial establishments including cinema halls should pull down shutters by 9 p.m.

Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) is in Shivamogga monitoring the situation. He told the media that the restrictions on pillion riders had been imposed as there were chances of people engaging in stone pelting and other criminal activities. “We are deploying additional forces from neighbouring districts to avoid untoward incidents,” he said.

