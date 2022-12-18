  1. EPaper
Savarkar portrait likely to be unveiled in Assembly Hall in Belagavi

December 18, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The 10-day winter session, which is beginning on Monday in Belagavi, appears to be set for an ideological tussle with a portrait of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar reportedly getting ready to be unveiled in the Legislative Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here.

While there is no official announcement in this regard, seven portraits of prominent personalities, including Savarkar, are reportedly ready to be unveiled in the Assembly Hall in this session.

The portrait issue might overtake several other contentious issues that were expected to generate heated debate. In fact, it is being seen as a strategic counter-attack by the ruling BJP at the Opposition that was preparing to put the government on the mat during the session that is being held just a few months ahead of Assembly elections.

