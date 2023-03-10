Savanur farmer brings bull to govt. office, in lieu of bribe

March 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Belagavi

When a government officer asked a farmer to pay a bribe of ₹25,000 in Savanur in Haveri district, the latter brought his bull to the office on Friday, as he had no cash.

Yallappa Ranoji from Savanur brought his bull all the way from his farm to the town municipal council office. He tied the animal to the pole near the front door and asked the officer accused of asking for money to keep the animal in lieu of the bribe amount.

The officer is said to have sought ₹25,000 for changing a khata of the farmer’s house.

Yallappa Ranoji told journalists in Savanur that he had paid some money to an officer who had served in the municipal council earlier. That officer has been transferred and a new officer has taken charge. “He is asking for money again. I did not have cash for it. Hence, I brought my bull in lieu of the bribe,” he said.

The farmer’s act created confusion in the office for some time. A crowd of onlookers gathered and began discussing the issue. Finally, a senior officer asked the farmer to go back home after assuring him that his concerns will be addressed.