Savadi’s wholehearted campaign is key here

It was only a few months ago that a video clip of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi abusing a leader at a meeting was widely shared on social media. It was believed that he was targeting disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who is now the Athani candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Mr. Kumathalli, then from the Congress, had defeated Mr. Savadi in the 2018 Assembly polls by just 2,331 votes.

Mr. Savadi is now tasked by the Sangh Parivar with ensuring the victory of Mr. Kumathalli, his long time political foe. However, not all his supporters are enthused as they wanted Mr. Savadi himself to contest.

In fact, when one of his supporters Gurappa Dashyal entered the fray as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, fingers were pointed at Mr. Savadi who was sulking.

However, Mr. Dashyal withdrew his nomination on the last day, apparently persuaded by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Mr. Savadi.

Mr. Savadi is not a legislator and he needs to become a member of either of the Houses in six months of being sworn in as Minister to continue to be in the Cabinet. It is being said that the BJP will send Mr. Savadi to the Upper House before February by asking a party MLC to resign. “In a way, his continued presence in the Cabinet will depend on whether the BJP will win the Athani seat,” said a BJP leader. This is despite the Chief Minister assuring that Mr. Savadi will serve his full term.

Mr. Savadi and his son Chidanand have been asking votes for Mr. Kumathalli saying that he had become the Deputy Chief Minister only because of the “sacrifice” of the disqualified MLA.

Mr. Savadi represented the seat three times in a row, before losing to Mr. Kumathalli in 2018. Mr. Kumathalli’s contest against Congress’s Gajanan Mangasuli is expected to be “easy” if Mr. Savadi wholeheartedly throws his weight behind the BJP candidate, party insiders say.

Mr. Mangasuli is a trader with enough clout. However, he is new to electoral politics. Congress leaders M.B. Patil and Laxmi Hebbalkar have succeeded in ensuring the withdrawals of rebel candidates Shahajahan Dongargaon, S.K. Butali, and S.P. Patil.