Savadi welcomes formation of Maratha Development Board

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savdi has welcomed the decision of the state government to form the Maratha Development Board. In a press release, Mr .Savadi said that formation of the Board will help the empowerment of poor and backward Maratha people living in the state. The state government has provided ₹50 crore for the Board.

“Formation of the Board should not be considered on the basis of language. It is an issue of developing a community and was a long pending demand. The CM has taken an apt decision in the matter,” the release stated.

Formation of the Board has received mixed reactions. Pro-Kannada organisations have opposed the decision and demanded for its reversal.

