Karnataka

Savadi wants DRDO to set up Covid Care Centres

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Tuesday requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consider having exclusive Covid Care Centres set up by the DRDO in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru and Belagavi.

In a letter to Mr. Singh, he said that the DRDO’s initiative in setting up exclusive COVID hospitals and medical centres in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad could be replicated in Karnataka.

He said that due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, hospitals are facing tremendous pressure and are overloaded with a high number of positive cases. He pointed out that the Defence Ministry has large land banks in Bengaluru and Belgaum, which are suitable for establishing the Covid Care Centres. “Setting up of centres will not only help patients in the region but will further ease pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2021 4:09:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/savadi-wants-drdo-to-set-up-covid-care-centres/article34586722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY