Savadi wants DRDO to set up Covid Care Centres

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Tuesday requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consider having exclusive Covid Care Centres set up by the DRDO in Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru and Belagavi.

In a letter to Mr. Singh, he said that the DRDO’s initiative in setting up exclusive COVID hospitals and medical centres in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad could be replicated in Karnataka.

He said that due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, hospitals are facing tremendous pressure and are overloaded with a high number of positive cases. He pointed out that the Defence Ministry has large land banks in Bengaluru and Belgaum, which are suitable for establishing the Covid Care Centres. “Setting up of centres will not only help patients in the region but will further ease pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals.”