Savadi unfurls national flag in Raichur

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi unfurled the national flag in Raichur and Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya did the honours in Yadgir to mark the Rajyotsava celebrations on Sunday.

Mr. Savadi, who is also Raichur district in-charge Minister, addressed the gathering and said that the unification movement to bring Kannada-speaking people under one State would remain in the hearts of the millions of Kannadigas forever.

“During the rule of the British and after Independence, Kannada-speaking people were spread across various parts of Southern India. To bring them under one State concept, writers, freedom fighters and prominent Kannadigas fought for many years. As a result of the sacrifices of thousands of people, Karnataka was created on November 1, 1956.

“Raichur district has a history of people who fought for the unification of the State. Karnataka Sangh played a decisive role in the struggle. Poets Shantarasa, Dhruvanarayan, M.K. Kulkarni, Siddaiah Puranik, Raj Purohit and many others were part of the struggle. Pandit Siddaram Jambaladinni, Narasimhalu Vadavati, Gajal Gundamma, Pandit Manik Rao Raichurkar, Channabasappa Bettadur, Shankaragowda Bettadur and many other musicians, Janapada and Tatvapada singers made Kannada language rich by their immense contribution,” Mr. Savadi said.

“It took 391 years to unify the Kannada linguistic people after the end of the Vijayanagar Empire. Kannadigas have extended a helping hand to other people speaking different languages to stay within the State following the principle of brotherhood and the message of Vishwa Manava (Universal Man) by Rashtrakavi Sri Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa who is popularly known as Kuvempu. Therefore, it is everybody’s duty to continue with the same principle and extend the rich culture of the State to the outside world,” he added.

In Yadgir

In the programme held in Yadgir, Dr. Ragapriya addressed the gathering.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Shankaragowda Somanal, Chandrahas Mithha, Veeresh Hallur, Doddappa Naik, Nagaraj, Shivakumar, Sharanu, V. Srinivas Prasad, Samadhana, Veerabhadra, Syed Ustad Bhairi, Tarasingh, Kotrayya Mathad, Girish Chatraki, Vijayalakshmi, Mallikarjuna, Rajkumar, Shanbhuling Patil, Hanumappa, Basavaraj Sajjan, Sharnappa, Mahadev, Basalingamma, Sai Prakash, Ashwini, Eramma, Pradeep Bhise, Hanumantaraya, Devamma, Lakshmibai Rathod, Jagadguru Hiremath, Hanumantaraya Nagappa, Siddappa Tambake, Suraiya Begum and Mohammad Hussain, officers and staff of the Revenue, Health, Police and Social Welfare departments, Panchayat Development Officers, pourakarmikas and anganwadi workers were felicitated for their remarkable work in tackling COVID-19 and also writers for their contribution to Kannada language.