Savadi seeks financial aid to help RTCs overcome loss

Belagavi

28 October 2020 00:41 IST

The KSRTC and the other three State-run transport undertakings have sought around ₹3,000 crore financial support from the State government to help tide over the loss suffered due to the extended lockdown. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Transport Laxman Savadi asked the government to absorb the cost of issuing bus passes to students.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a bus stand at Saundatti in Belagavi district on Tuesday, the Minister said all the corporations were facing losses and that BMTC alone was losing around ₹1.17 crore per day.

“We have not dismissed any employee and have paid all staff for six months since our operations were shut down in March. However, we are seeking help from the State government to pay salaries for another six months, till our finances improve,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the government could also relieve the burden of the corporations by absorbing the social security benefits of providing subsidised bus passes to students. The corporations were facing loss of around ₹2,960 crore. We are asking the government to absorb that cost and transfer the money to us so that our loss is reduced, he said.

He said the rising cost of diesel and other material was hitting the corporations hard since 2010. He said NWKRTC would provide four old buses remodelled as mobile toilets to the devotees in the Saundatti Yallamma temple. He said four training centres would be set up in Mudhol, Athani, Koppal, and Saundatti to train drivers. The Transport Department would spend ₹60 crore on the project.

V.S. Patil, NWKRTC chairman, said the number of passengers had fallen by over 70% and the distance covered by buses had dropped by nearly 40%.