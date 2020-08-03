Savadi says he does not need to undergo quarantine

Belagavi

03 August 2020 17:01 IST

A day after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 and asked his Cabinet colleagues and officers to quarantine themselves, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said he does not need to be quarantined as he had met the Chief Minister from a safe distance.

He told reporters after inaugurating the assistant regional transport office in Athani on Monday, “It is true that I have met the Chief Minister after I returned from Delhi. But the distance between us was around 10-15 ft. I don’t need to be quarantined.” he said.

He wished he Chief Minister and his family members speedy recovery.

Earlier, he said the ARTO office would serve the local people and save them the trouble of travelling to Belagavi. He said all the vacancies in the department would be filled soon.