Savadi says he does not need to be in quarantine

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi taking part in the inaugural ceremony at the ARTO office in Athani on Monday.  

A day after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 and asked his Cabinet colleagues and officers to quarantine themselves, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has said that he does not need to be quarantined as he had maintained a safe distance while meeting the Chief Minister.

“I don’t need to undergo quarantine as I maintained a safe distance during my meeting with the Chief Minister,” he said in Athani on Monday. He was speaking to journalists after inaugurating an office of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer there. “It is true that I met the Chief Minister after I returned from Delhi. But the distance between us was around 10 feet-15 feet. I don’t need to be quarantined,” he added.

He wished that the Chief Minister and his family members got well soon.

Earlier, he said that the ARTO office would serve the local people and save them the trouble of travelling to Belagavi.

He said that all vacancies in the department would be filled soon.

