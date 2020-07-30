Savadi meets Yediyurappa to put speculation to rest

Bengaluru

30 July 2020 21:40 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, whose Delhi visit had triggered speculation of an effort for a leadership change, met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Thursday to clarify his position.

Mr. Savadi is believed to have told the Chief Minister that his Delhi visit was purely an official one. He also briefed the Chief Minister about his meetings with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prakash Javadekar with respect to issues concerning the development of the State. According to sources, Mr. Savadi described the talk of leadership change as “media speculation” and told Mr. Yediyurappa that he was not trying to dislodge him.

