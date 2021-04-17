Karnatakabelagavi 17 April 2021 17:44 IST
Savadi isolates himself after gunman tests positive
Updated: 17 April 2021 17:44 IST
Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister, has isolated himself following his gunman and some of his associates testing positive for COVID-19.
“I was busy campaigning in Basavakalyan for over a week. Some persons with whom I moved around, have tested positive. Even my gunman has tested positive. Hence, as a matter of precaution, following the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. I have already received the vaccine and there is no reason for panic,’’ he said in a release.
