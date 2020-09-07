Savadi hits back at Kumaraswamy for his remarks on drug mafia

Reacting sharply to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who had alleged that drug mafia was used to topple the JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi asked him why he had not curbed the mafia when he was Chief Minister.
“Why wasn’t he enlightened when he was the Chief Minister? Even though he, as Chief Minister, had the police, Intelligence wing and the State machinery at hand, he failed to curb drug mafia. Our BJP government is now coming down heavily on the menace in the State. There is no question of protecting anybody involved in the illegal activity,” he said. He was speaking to mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Monday.
On the fallen revenue of State-owned transport corporations, Mr. Savadi said KSRTC, NEKRTC, NWKRTC and BMTC were together incurring a loss of around ₹2.5 crore every day.
“In a bid for complete resumption of transport operations, we have written to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry to explore the possibilities of resuming inter-State bus services. We have not written to Maharashtra,” he said.
