Savadi backs Yediyurappa

27 May 2021 18:14 IST

Those raising questions about Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa or seeking change of leadership in Karnataka should work towards better COVID management in their constituencies instead, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said in Athani on Thursday.

He was speaking to journalists after inaugurating a project to fill tanks with water from irrigation canals.

He admitted that some BJP leaders had gone to New Delhi to seek a change in leadership. They should spend their time meaningfully by indulging in COVID relief activities in their constituencies instead. The question of change of Chief Minister in Karnataka is irrelevant and meaningless, he said.

