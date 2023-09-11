ADVERTISEMENT

Saudia Airlines will be the first international airline to arrive at KIA’s T-2

September 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

International flights service from the Terminal 2 (T-2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will commence on Tuesday.

Saudia Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah will be the first flight to arrive at T-2 which is scheduled to arrive at Terminal 2 at 10.15 a.m. The first international departure will also be a Saudia Airlines flight which will leave KIA at 11.50 a.m.

After the Saudia Airlines flight, two Indigo flights to Colombo and Male are scheduled to leave at 12.10 noon and 1.05 p.m., followed by an Oman Air flight to Muscat at 3.40 p.m. and a Royal Nepal Airlines flight to Kathmandu at 5.30 pm.

On the arrival front, an Oman Air flight to Muscat will arrive at 2.05 p.m. followed by two Indigo flights to Bangkok and Colombo at 2.30 p.m., and 4.05 p.m. A Royal Nepal Airlines flight will also depart to Kathmandu at 4.30 p.m.

