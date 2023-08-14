August 14, 2023 01:31 am | Updated August 13, 2023 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

As Bengaluru gears up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, a unique festival titled Satyameva Jayate is set to captivate audience with a blend of festivities and introspection.

This event, organised by Bahutva Karnataka, aims to pay homage to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the bedrock of the Constitution, according to the release.

The event will start at 6.30 p.m. on August 14 and will continue till 1 a.m. on August 15 at Airlines Hotel on Lavelle Road.

Encompassing a myriad of genres including music, dance, exhibitions, theatre performances, and quizzes, the event is free for all. Singers M. D. Pallavi, Vasu Dixit, bands Thermal and a Quarter and Swarathma will perform at the event along with several other artists and bands.

