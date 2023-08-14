HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Satyameva Jayate' festival: A tribute to Indian Independence

This event aims to pay homage to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the bedrock of the Constitution

August 14, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As Bengaluru gears up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, a unique festival titled Satyameva Jayate is set to captivate audience with a blend of festivities and introspection.

This event, organised by Bahutva Karnataka, aims to pay homage to the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that form the bedrock of the Constitution, according to the release.

The event will start at 6.30 p.m. on August 14 and will continue till 1 a.m. on August 15 at Airlines Hotel on Lavelle Road.

Encompassing a myriad of genres including music, dance, exhibitions, theatre performances, and quizzes, the event is free for all. Singers M. D. Pallavi, Vasu Dixit, bands Thermal and a Quarter and Swarathma will perform at the event along with several other artists and bands.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.