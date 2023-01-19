’Satyagraha’ to highlight administrative collapse, seek better governance

January 19, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

An NGO advocating public causes has called for a novel protest against the authorities in the city to highlight the “administrative collapse” besides seeking better governance.

The city-based Mysuru Grahakara Parishat has called for a ‘’satyagraha’ on January 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. entailing a self-imposed lockdown by the public to air their protest.

Bhamy V. Shenoy of the MGP said there was no semblance of governance anywhere in Mysuru and the roads were riddled with potholes while the footpaths had been encroached, forcing the pedestrians to walk on roads. He said the open spaces were shrinking and buildings were being allowed to be constructed in parks in the guise of ‘’development’’ in violation of the law. Similarly the lakes including the Kukkarahallikere, were “on their death bed” and the heritage structures were collapsing one by one, none of which was goading the local bodies to act.

The MGP said whether it is the MCC, MUDA, RTO, police or any government agency where people are expected to be treated as masters and not servants, there was no governance. Though many letters were written to the officials concerned and Ministers besides filing PIL, there has been no systemic change and hence the protest.

Mr. Shenoy said people have to desist from any commercial activity and instead could take walks in the parks or sit in satyagraha silently for a few hours to draw the attention of the authorities. Many prominent persons including writer S.L Bhyrappa and former CFTRI director V. Prakash have expressed support to the cause, Mr. Shenoy added.