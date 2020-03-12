Satyagraha held against CAA, NRC, and NPR

HUBBALLI

12 March 2020 22:50 IST

People from different walks of life took part in a one-day Satyagraha organised by the Samvidhana Samrakshana Samiti seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR, here on Thursday.

The protesters took part in the protest, which also coincided with the anniversary of Dandi March. They staged a dharna and raised slogans seeking immediate requisite action by the Union government. They also raised slogans saying that they loved India and were ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

Linguist, researcher and activist Ganesh N. Devy and his wife Surekha Devy took part in the agitation and said that they were pained to see the efforts by the government to divide people on the lines of religion.

“At this time of economic crisis, low GDP and other problems, a ‘faltoo kanoon’ is not required. The Prime Minister of the country, who has been chosen by the people had talked of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’. But now, there is no ‘sab ka saath’ and ‘vishwas’ has been lost as the new law decides on citizenship based on religion,” Mr. Devy said.

Clarifying that he does not belong to any political party, he said the love for his motherland had forced him to come out and participate in the agitation.

Recalling the call for boycott given by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, Mr. Devy said it was now time for using the same tool of boycott against CAA, NRC, and NPR.

Ms. Surekha Devy said that women have taken the lead in anti-CAA, NRC and NPR agitations, and they were sure to succeed in their efforts.

A memorandum to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa requesting him to not to allow NPR in the State was submitted to the taluk officials.