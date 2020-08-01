Saturday sees highest number of recoveries

At 3,860, Karnataka on Saturday recorded the highest number of patients discharged in a single day. The total number of patients discharged in the State is 53,648, which takes the recovery rate to 41.49%.
Saturday also saw 5,172 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total to 1,29,287. Of the 73,219 active cases in the State, 602 are in intensive care units at various designated hospitals.
As many as 98 deaths were reported on Saturday, adding up to a total of 2,412. This is apart from eight positive patients who died due to non-COVID-19-related causes.
Of the cases reported on Saturday, 1,852 were from Bengaluru Urban. Besides Bengaluru, four other districts reported over 200 new COVID-19 cases. Mysuru saw as many as 365 new cases and nine deaths.
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, a total of 34,760 tests were conducted on Saturday — 21,075 rapid antigen tests and 13,685 RT-PCR and other tests.
