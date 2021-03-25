Satish’s candidature leads to hectic activities in BJP

Satish Jarkiholi

Belagavi

25 March 2021 23:10 IST

Party leaders hold meetings in Belagavi, Bengaluru, and New Delhi to choose suitable candidate

The announcement that Satish Jarkiholi would file nominations as the Congress candidate has spurred hectic activities in the BJP camp.

Party leaders held a series of meetings in Belagavi, Bengaluru, and New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday to choose the candidate and prepare its campaign plans. Insiders say the party is focusing on a few candidates based on various parameters.

The prime reason is who would be able to match Mr. Jarkiholi in resources and network of party workers. “Though we have the unconditional positive regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sympathy factor on our side, we still need a competitive candidate,” said a leader.

Some leaders feel the party can gain sympathy factor by fielding a family member of Suresh Angadi, former Union Minister whose death lead to the vacancy in the Lok Sabha.

Among them, Mangala Angadi the leader’s widow, and Shraddha, his daughter, are the front-runners. Senior leaders from Belagavi are rooting for Ms. Mangala as she is seen as a non-political person. Choosing Ms. Shraddha, would send a message that the real power would wrest with her father-in-law Jagadish Shettar, Industries Minister.

Ramesh Katti, District Central Cooperative bank chairman and younger brother of Umesh Katti, Food and Civil Supplies Minister, is seen as someone who can take on the Gokak clan. The senior cooperative leader has been heading the central cooperative bank that has over 100 branches for five terms and supervises a network of over 1,500 primary farm cooperatives in the villages. He is said to be able to mobilise farmers and cooperative members for his campaign.

Enjoys clout

Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Umesh hail from the landed zamindari family in Bellad Bagewadi village of Hukkeri that enjoys much clout. Over 40 years ago, their father Vishwanath Katti founded the Hukkeri electricity distribution cooperative, making Hukkeri the only taluk in north Karnataka where Hubli Electricity Supply Company does not have a presence.

And like Mr. Angadi, the Kattis are Banajiga Lingayats, who enjoy considerable social advantage.

The other names under consideration are – Maruti Zirli, advocate and party spokesperson, Mahantesh Vakkund, social activist, and Girish Sonwalkar, a physician. Mr. Vakkund and Dr. Sonwalkar are camping in New Delhi and have met senior party leaders.

The BJP candidate will file nominations on Monday or Tuesday. Campaign will start soon after that, a party leader said.