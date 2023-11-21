ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Jarkiholi will become Chief Minister one day, says MLA

November 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi will become Chief Minister in the future. This is as true a fact as sunrise,” Congress MLA Vishwas Vaidya said in Saundatti on Monday.

He said that there is a long-pending demand for a leader from the border districts to become the Chief Minister of the State.

“He should be acceptable to all and he should be able to fulfil the aspirations of all the people in the State. Satish Jarkiholi has all these qualities. He will become the Chief Minister one day,” Mr. Vaidya said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the Kannada Jatre organised by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

Vedike leader Deepak Gudaganatti and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US