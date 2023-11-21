HamberMenu
Satish Jarkiholi will become Chief Minister one day, says MLA

November 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister

Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi will become Chief Minister in the future. This is as true a fact as sunrise,” Congress MLA Vishwas Vaidya said in Saundatti on Monday.

He said that there is a long-pending demand for a leader from the border districts to become the Chief Minister of the State.

“He should be acceptable to all and he should be able to fulfil the aspirations of all the people in the State. Satish Jarkiholi has all these qualities. He will become the Chief Minister one day,” Mr. Vaidya said.

He was speaking at the Kannada Jatre organised by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

Vedike leader Deepak Gudaganatti and others were present.

