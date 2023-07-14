ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Jarkiholi visits Jain Nandi Ashram in Hirekodi

July 14, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi visiting the Jain Nandi Ashram in Hirekodi village of Belagavi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday visited the Sri Nandi Ashram in Hirekodi village in Belagavi district that witnessed the murder of a Jain monk recently.

He was accompanied by Member of Legislative Council Prakash Hukkeri and other Congress members.

He consoled the devotees who were upset over the death of the seer.

Also, he held discussions with the office-bearers of the Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj Trust that runs a school and a financial institution in the village.

The Minister spoke to members of the family members of the deceased seer.

He assured the devotees that the police investigation in the case will be impartial. “A team of senior police officers is supervising the investigation. I am sure that the offenders will be brought to justice soon,” he said.

He said that there is no need to transfer the case to the CBI as the police are doing their job efficiently. “They need to be commended for their swift action,” he said.

It [murder] is a barbaric act and all the parties and community groups have condemned it.

Congress leaders Lakshmanrao Chingle, Sunil Hanumannanavar and others were present.

