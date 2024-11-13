Satish Jarkiholi supporter to lead Belagavi DCC bank

Appa Saheb Kulgode, a Congress leader from Raibag, was elected unopposed as chairman of the Belagavi District Central Co-operative (DCC) Bank. Mr Kulgode is a supporter of Satish Jarkiholi, district in-charge Minister.

Before the election, the three Jarkiholi brothers — Satish (Congress MLA), Ramesh (BJP MLA), and Balachandra (BJP MLA) — met in a private hotel in Belagavi. Other leaders known to take an interest in the affairs of the bank, like Laxman Savadi and former president Ramesh Katti, did not participate.

The trio discussed the candidature of three directors of the DCC bank — former MP Anna Saheb Jolle, Subhash Dhavaleshwar, and Appa Saheb Kulgode. Ramesh Katti had resigned on October 3, following opposition from some directors led by Anna Saheb Jolle. It is believed that the other contender was Mahantesh Doddagoudar, former BJP MLA from Kittur.

After an hour of deliberations, Satish Jarkiholi announced that Mr Kulgode would be the candidate. He also said that Mr Kulgode would be the lone candidate. Mr Kulgode submitted his nomination papers in the afternoon.

The Jarkiholi brothers, who have had ideological and political differences, were seen together on November 13 in an apparent attempt to send a message that they are united when it comes to the interests of the family.

The century-old central cooperative bank has played an important role in the politics of Belagavi district. Some consider a seat in the DCC board room as a stepping stone to the Assembly.

Over the years, the Jarkiholis, Kattis, Jolles, the Athani-based Savadi family, and the Bailhongal-based Koujalagi family have controlled the affairs of the bank at various points in time.