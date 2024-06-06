ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Jarkiholi sees non-cooperation by Congress leaders in party campaign

Published - June 06, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

‘We have got less than expected votes from Athani and Raibag,’ according to the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi says he will speak to senior party leaders. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has said that he will speak to senior party leaders about the perceived non-cooperation by some Congress leaders in the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but will not file any formal complaint.

His daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi has won from the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat with a lead of nearly one lakh votes.

“We have got less than expected votes from Athani and Raibag. We have suspicion that some of our own party leaders did not support us. I will speak to my seniors about this. But I will not complain. Not much comes out of such complaints,” the Minister said.

He was speaking to reporters in Chikkodi on Wednesday.

Though he did not name anyone, he was hinting at Athani MLA Laxman Savadi and Raibag MLA Mahendra Tammannanavar. “If not for such non-cooperation, we would have got a higher lead,” Satish Jarkiholi said.

He said that one of the reasons behind the Congress losing Belagavi was that it failed to assess the response of the electors in various places.

“In areas that we thought we would get a majority, we did not. Similarly, we got significant support from areas that we had written off,” he said.

