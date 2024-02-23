GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satish Jarkiholi says ordinary party worker will be fielded for Lok Sabha polls in Belagavi

February 23, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that there are no plans of his daughter and Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi will not fight Lok Sabha polls this time.

He told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday that there are no plans of fielding anyone from the Jarkiholi family.

“Neither I nor my children will fight elections now. We want to field an ordinary worker and fight the polls. It is true that there have been discussions focusing on the possibility of my candidature. But I am not interested,” he said.

He said that there are several aspirants in each one of the two seats, Belagavi and Chikkodi, and that the local party unit will choose two of the best candidates who have the highest chance of success.

“Of course, the nomination of candidates will be based on caste calculations. But the chosen candidates have to be popular not only in their community but also among other communities,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.