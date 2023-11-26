Satish Jarkiholi says he may take legislators on a foreign tour

November 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Belagavi

“I have just completed a tour of Dubai. I went alone this time, but I could take some legislators with me for a foreign tour in future,” Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was responding to queries on his recent foreign trip. Last month, he cancelled plans to take some legislators on a tour of Mysuru. He had announced that he will take some legislators for a trip to Dubai.

The Minister said that the Congress government’s plans to fuse some departments such as Horticulture and Sericulture are for administrative convenience and not related to the financial condition of the State.

“It is wrong to assume that we are integrating departments as we have run out of money. This is a move that has been pending for over a decade. There is a 10-year-old report, but successive governments could not implement it. We are doing it as it will lead to administrative convenience and welfare of farmers ultimately,” he said.