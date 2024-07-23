Satish Jarkiholi says he is unhappy with the Union Budget

The Union Budget is disappointing for a large segment of the population, Minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi claimed on Tuesday.

In a statement released in Belagavi, he claimed that the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is very disappointing.

He said that all the expectations of the people that the Central Budget will be pro-people and pro-farmer have proven to be false. It is a disappointing Budget with no benefit to any category. The Modi government’s Budget has not pleased anyone, neither the middle class nor the poor.

He said that there has been a lot of talk of fighting the issue of unemployment. But nothing concrete has been achieved, he added.

There is nothing in the Budget about job creation or related issues. There are no proper guidelines in the Budget for increasing the number of government jobs either, the Minister claimed.

He also said that there is no vision in the Budget for any of the problems faced by the country.

MP from Chikkodi and Youth Congress leader Priyanka Jarkiholi criticised the Budget saying that it has completely neglected Karnataka.

“There are no major projects or schemes for Karnataka, apart from the Hyderabad-Karnataka Corridor Project. None of our long-pending demands or much-needed projects like railway or irrigation projects have found a place in the Budget document,” she said.

“The Union government should keep in mind the welfare of the whole country not just a few States that are ruled by its alliance partners. But the Union Budget gives special grants and schemes to the Janata Dal(U)-ruled Bihar and Telugu Desam Party-ruled Andhra Pradesh. That is because of political compulsions as the two parties helped the BJP form the government at the Centre. Bihar has got around ₹26,000 crore and Andhra Pradesh around ₹15,000 crore. But other States have been forgotten,” the MP said.

