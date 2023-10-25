HamberMenu
Satish Jarkiholi says he is not suffering any inconvenience in Congress government

October 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satish Jarkiholi is the Public Works Minister and in-charge of Belagavi district. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that he is not suffering any inconvenience in the Congress government.

He was responding to queries based on a complaint by his elder brother Ramesh Jarkiholi that he [Satish Jarkiholi] is feeling suffocated and suffering great inconvenience in the Congress government.

“I have not suffered any inconvenience. Nor am I feeling suffocated in the government or party. If I have had felt it, I would have made it clear then and there,” he told journalists.

“I have had to make some adjustments with some leaders, but they [issues] are not serious,” he said.

He said that his plans to take Congress leaders for a trip are still on, though the finer details remain to be worked out.

“We are planning to go on a 10-day trip in the first week of November, mostly from November 4 or 5. We have not decided on where we are going yet,” he said.

He said that only the former Congress MLAs or MLCs will accompany him and not serving legislators.

However, when Congress MLA Asif (Raju) Sait said that the leaders will be taken to Dubai, Satish Jarkiholi said that could be considered later.

