Satish Jarkiholi leads protest against fuel price hike

Congress members continued their protest against petrol diesel price hike for the third day on Monday. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi led a padayatra in Gokak, Haroorgeri and Raibag towns.

He held a protest in front of a petrol pump in Gokak along with supporters. He held a padayatra protest along with other Congress members in Haroorgeri.

He said that the government was directly responsible for the hike in prices of all commodities, as it had ‘indiscriminately’ increased the taxes on petrol and diesel. This leads to higher transport charges for vehicles and increased production costs in industries that depend on petroleum fuels. This is causing great inconvenience to everyone, he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the BJP leaders had raised a big hue and cry when ever the UPA government increased petrol prices by one rupee. “However, now that they are in power, they have become blind to the problems of the people. They should admit that they have always been anti-people, even when they were in the Opposition. They raised these issues only for political purposes,’’ he said.