Satish Jarkiholi favours caste census in Karnataka

October 03, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday that he is in favour of a caste census in the State. “I welcome the move of the Bihar government in releasing caste census data. I think it will be good if Karnataka does the same. Our caste census has been completed and is ready for release. The Chief Minister and the government should take a decision and release the data,” he said.

“Caste census data is essential for taking up welfare and development programmes. This basic data is the foundation on which we can build a more equal society. We will know which community faces what problems, what it needs and what solutions can be provided to it. People of all communities need opportunities for education and employment. The government can help such communities better, if clear data is available,” he said.

To a query, he said that the last Congress government could not release the data due to impending elections. “Now, we need to release it as soon as possible. After all, we have spent around ₹200 crore on the exercise,” he said.

Law and order situation

He said that he believed that the Opposition is being irrational about the law and order disturbance in Shivamogga. “One entrepreneur has pointed out that the media is focusing on a few isolated incidents, creating an impression that the whole of Shivamogga is tense. The Superintendent of Police has clarified that the situation is no longer tense and law and order has been restored,” he said.

“Even the local chamber of commerce has stood by him. I do not believe that the reasons behind the incident are communal. There can be non-communal reasons also behind the incident. And, the reasons can be personal too. A comprehensive police inquiry will reveal the truth,” he said.

He took objection to the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s stand against the State government’s decision to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. “When he was Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai did the same thing, but now he is speaking against it. It is meaningless,” he said.