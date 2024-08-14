ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Jarkiholi denies having recommended scrapping guarantee schemes

Published - August 14, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has denied reports that he recommended scrapping the Congress’ guarantee schemes.

A release from the Minister’s office here on Wednedsay said that he only suggested to the party high command that it revise the norms of guarantee schemes to benefit the poor.

“Revising the norms is a routine exercise. It helps us make sure that only deserving beneficiaries get benefits,” he said.

He said that the guarantee schemes will never be stopped, though they could be made more focused.

