Sathish Tiptur assumes charge as Mysuru Rangayana director

Theatre personality Satish Tiptur on Tuesday assumed charge as the director of Rangayana here. He thanked the State government and the Ranga Samaja for his appointment to the prestigious theatre repertory.

Addressing a press conference after taking charge in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Kannada and Culture and theatre persons, Mr. Tiptur said he took charge as the director of the theatre repertory remembering all the former directors of Rangayana starting with B.V. Karanth. “I also remember all the artists of Rangayana who have given an identity to the institution with their roles, performances and productions.”

Mr. Tiptur said he has seen the growth of Rangayana and the traditions it has been following since its inception. “I worked in Rangayana in 2005-06 as the coordinator for the Chinnara Mela. I have had a good relationship with the repertory as a theatre person and with the artists and observed all the events, including Bahuroopi and Chinnara Mela,” he added.

Mr. Tiptur said he believed in team work and sought the support and cooperation from everyone who is closely associated with Rangayana. “It is the responsibility of everyone to build Rangayana and strengthen its roots, taking forward all its activities successfully. I think the responsibility lies on everybody, not just on me being its director,” he argued.

While seeking the cooperation of all artists for the transformation of the institution, he said the roots of the repertory have to be bolstered. Appreciating the works of amateur theatre in Mysuru, Mr. Tiptur sought the support and cooperation of the artists associated with amateur theatre and appealed to them to join hands with Rangayana.

He said there is a need to explore “survival models” for the people engaged in theatre as there is a belief that survival in theatre is tough and challenging for various reasons. “The existence or the survival of artists saves the art,” he opined.

Mr. Tiptur said the local artistes will be taken into confidence with regard to the activities of the Rangayana. “I believe in democracy and the local support is important for the growth of the institution.”

Ranga Samaja member Suresh Babu, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Mallikarjunaswamy, the assistant director of Kannada and Culture, and others were present.

The post of the Rangayana director was vacant for over a year with the stepping down of Addanda Cariappa, after the Congress government came to power in the State.

A theatre activist said Rangayana was embroiled in controversies all these years and the repertory must focus on bringing up good theatre productions, attracting audiences to the institution like it was doing in the past, when the people used to look forward to new productions. “Niranthara Nataka has to be the focal point, with a new vision for taking goals of the repertory forward,” he added.

